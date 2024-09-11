BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BRP by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,105,000 after buying an additional 471,986 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the second quarter valued at about $28,142,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,666,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BRP by 61.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 408,692 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 45.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,072,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 335,715 shares in the last quarter.

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.