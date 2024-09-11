Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.56.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,038 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,894,000 after buying an additional 1,678,140 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2,562.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,615,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,328,000 after buying an additional 1,554,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,341,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.