Brokers Set Expectations for Lakeland Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 6th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LAKE. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of LAKE opened at $19.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

