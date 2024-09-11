Brokerages Set Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) PT at GBX 276.75

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 235.50 ($3.08).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.69) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -705.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 229.40 ($3.00).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 45,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £43,647.36 ($57,077.76). 34.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.