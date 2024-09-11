Brokerages Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Price Target at $553.43

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $553.43.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $572.19 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $578.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.35. The firm has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

