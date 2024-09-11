Brokerages Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target at $47.11

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.11.

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. Intapp has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -72.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,177,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,934,297.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at $26,177,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,800. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Intapp by 634.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

