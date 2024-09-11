Brokerages Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Target Price at $2.50

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRLBF shares. Roth Capital raised Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

