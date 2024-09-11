Brokerages Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target at $54.00

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $574,615.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. 2U has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $135.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of 2U by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 252,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 271,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in 2U by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

