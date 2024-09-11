Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $9.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $212.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.06 and a 200-day moving average of $202.92. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,963,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,852 shares of company stock valued at $24,370,893 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

