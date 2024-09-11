BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a payout ratio of 1.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.6%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.72. 12,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,770. The company has a market capitalization of $842.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.42. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 871.33%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

