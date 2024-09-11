BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a payout ratio of 1.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.6%.

BSIG stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. 5,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.72 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 871.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

