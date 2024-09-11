BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 11.4 %
BCTX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 150,039,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,988. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.31.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. On average, research analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.