BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 11.4 %

BCTX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 150,039,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,988. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.31.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. On average, research analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 87,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

