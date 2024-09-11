Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.62

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.62 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.02 ($0.05). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06), with a volume of 27,783 shares traded.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.62. The firm has a market cap of £2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 17.75 and a quick ratio of 18.07.

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

