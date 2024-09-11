Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 2,000 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,895,872,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,713,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 80.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,017,000 after acquiring an additional 264,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 512,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,516,000 after acquiring an additional 94,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.32.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $206.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.