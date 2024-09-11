Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 1,000 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AMETEK by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,615,000 after buying an additional 926,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 976,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,844,000 after buying an additional 702,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $64,284,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.89.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

