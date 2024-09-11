Brasada Capital Management LP Invests $399,000 in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,913,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinetik by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,570 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinetik by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,348,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,751 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinetik by 1,992.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,867,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.91. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $45.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.94 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.16%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

