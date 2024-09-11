Brasada Capital Management LP Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in S&P Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after buying an additional 190,758 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in S&P Global by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,670,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.25.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $520.00 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $521.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $489.43 and a 200-day moving average of $450.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

