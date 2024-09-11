Brasada Capital Management LP Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $210.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.14. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $229.03. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

