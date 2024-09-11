Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 126,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 58,140 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $164,248.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,759.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,201 shares of company stock valued at $788,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.84. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

