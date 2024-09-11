Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 557,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 24,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $282,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at $74,334,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,292,611 shares of company stock worth $285,547,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCCS opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

