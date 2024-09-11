Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3722 per share on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Brambles Stock Performance
Shares of BXBLY stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.26. 73,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,916. Brambles has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About Brambles
