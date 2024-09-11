Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Boosted by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,280 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 1.5% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned 1.36% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $269,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

