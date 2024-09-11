boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOO

boohoo group Trading Down 2.2 %

boohoo group Company Profile

LON:BOO opened at GBX 27.91 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £354.42 million, a P/E ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.40. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 26.48 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 42.63 ($0.56).

(Get Free Report)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.