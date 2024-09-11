boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.
