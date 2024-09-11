Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.55

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNEGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 33362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.64.

Bonterra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.32.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of C$62.14 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.317218 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

