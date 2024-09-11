Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Senior Officer James Ha Sells 8,100 Shares

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$89.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$75.44. The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$63.09 and a 12 month high of C$89.76.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BEI.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.90.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

