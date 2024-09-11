BNP Paribas Downgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Neutral

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

UBSFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

