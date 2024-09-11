BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Up to $316.80

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $316.80, but opened at $328.72. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $331.54, with a volume of 131,997 shares.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $251.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $409.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNGU. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 192.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

