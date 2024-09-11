Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 231000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

