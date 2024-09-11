Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.8% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $247.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.43, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.03 and its 200-day moving average is $315.04.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

