Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.