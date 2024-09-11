BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. XML Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of BLK opened at $883.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $852.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $812.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $903.46.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
