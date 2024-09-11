Bittensor (TAO) Price Hits $278.72 on Top Exchanges

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Bittensor has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $278.72 or 0.00490162 BTC on major exchanges. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $62.22 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,368,861 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,368,666. The last known price of Bittensor is 276.89358716 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $60,338,819.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

