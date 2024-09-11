BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.78 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009280 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00013626 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,499.63 or 0.99791036 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,120,914,625 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999549 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

