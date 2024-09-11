Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading 6.4% Higher

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 1,390,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 22,598,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

BITF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Bitfarms Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $798.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.64.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 62.79%. Research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Bitfarms by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bitfarms by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 119,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 37,654 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

