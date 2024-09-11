Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $57,147.60 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $57,147.60 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,128.81 billion and $28.78 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.64 or 0.00569830 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00034115 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00086801 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,752,565 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
