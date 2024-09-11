Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) PT Lowered to $13.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIOX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $543.22 million, a PE ratio of 865.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 19.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,961,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after buying an additional 334,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

