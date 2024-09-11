Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Issues Earnings Results

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BIOX stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00 and a beta of 0.49. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

