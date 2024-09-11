Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.2% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

