Biltmore Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $572.19 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $578.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $528.67 and its 200 day moving average is $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

