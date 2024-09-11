Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average of $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

