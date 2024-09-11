Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 160 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,631 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 429.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $244.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

