BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Declares Dividend of $0.74

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72.

BHP Group Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of BHPLF stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 92,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.