BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Declares Dividend of $0.74

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72.
BHP Group Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of BHPLF stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 92,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $35.60.
BHP Group Company Profile
