Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Benchmark Electronics has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $302,017.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,552.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

