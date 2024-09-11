Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Belden to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

Belden Trading Down 0.7 %

Belden stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.07. Belden has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $108.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05.

Insider Activity

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Belden news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $122,148.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,074.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,137 shares of company stock worth $1,095,457. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

