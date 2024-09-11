Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Down to $86.00

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $86.00, but opened at $83.76. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $83.76, with a volume of 479 shares traded.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 11.81%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFA. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.