Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

BGH stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 48,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,375. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

