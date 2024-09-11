Bank of America Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $129.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.81 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

