Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Sets New 52-Week High at $296.00

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.71), with a volume of 33513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285.50 ($3.73).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Baltic Classifieds Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 294 ($3.84) price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Baltic Classifieds Group
Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance
Baltic Classifieds Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.
About Baltic Classifieds Group
Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baltic Classifieds Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.