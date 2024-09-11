Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Sets New 52-Week High at $296.00

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.71), with a volume of 33513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285.50 ($3.73).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Baltic Classifieds Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 294 ($3.84) price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Baltic Classifieds Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Baltic Classifieds Group

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance

Baltic Classifieds Group Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 269.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 246.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,710.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

About Baltic Classifieds Group

(Get Free Report)

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.