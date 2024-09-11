Baidu (BIDU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU):

9/5/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

8/23/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $128.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $174.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $180.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $179.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.85. 828,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $79.68 and a one year high of $140.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $601,000. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $606,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

