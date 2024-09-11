Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 14,295 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,670,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after purchasing an additional 990,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

